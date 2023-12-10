Partly Cloudy
41.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Koehler, Jones lead Weber State over Cal Poly 78-50

By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dyson Koehler scored 17 points, Dillon Jones had a double-double and Weber State overpowered Cal Poly 78-50. on Saturday night.

Koehler also contributed five steals for the Wildcats (5-3). Jones totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds, just missing a triple-double with nine assists. Steven Verplancken Jr. was 5 of 12 shooting (5 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Mustangs (3-7) were led in scoring by Kobe Sanders, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Cal Poly also got nine points, seven rebounds and two steals from Quentin Jones. In addition, Tuukka Jaakkola had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 