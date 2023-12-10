Thioune helps South Dakota secure 78-73 victory over Cal State Bakersfield

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Lahat Thioune had 23 points in South Dakota’s 78-73 win against CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Thioune also contributed 10 rebounds for the Coyotes (7-3). Bostyn Holt added 15 points while going 4 of 11 and 6 of 9 from the free throw line, and they also had seven assists. Paul Bruns shot 4 for 10 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Fidelis Okereke finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Roadrunners (4-5). CSU Bakersfield also got 16 points from Ugnius Jarusevicius. Kaleb Higgins also recorded 13 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press