Thioune helps South Dakota secure 78-73 victory over Cal State Bakersfield

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Lahat Thioune had 23 points in South Dakota’s 78-73 win against CSU Bakersfield on Saturday night.

Thioune also contributed 10 rebounds for the Coyotes (7-3). Bostyn Holt added 15 points while going 4 of 11 and 6 of 9 from the free throw line, and they also had seven assists. Paul Bruns shot 4 for 10 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Fidelis Okereke finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Roadrunners (4-5). CSU Bakersfield also got 16 points from Ugnius Jarusevicius. Kaleb Higgins also recorded 13 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

