Jefferson scores 16 points, helps Saint Mary’s upset No. 13 Colorado State, 64-61

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored 16 points including a key 3-pointer down the stretch and Saint Mary’s sent No. 13 Colorado State to its first loss of the season 64-61 on Saturday night. Augustas Marciulionis led the Gaels (5-5) with 18 points before fouling out, and Aidan Mahaney added 10 points. Isaiah Stevens had 20 points to lead Colorado State (9-1). Patrick Cartier had 16 points and Nique Clifford added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Up 33-32 at the break, St. Mary’s moved out to a 51-42 lead on a 3-pointer by Mahaney and a driving layup by Mitchell Saxen on successive possessions midway through the second half. They went ahead by nine points on Jefferson’s layup with 6:48 left to play. But Colorado State fought back with a 9-0 run, tying it at 55 with 4:09 remaining on a pair of free throws by Stevens. The Rams went in front 57-56 on Cartier’s two free throws with 2:10 left. Jefferson answered with a hook shot seconds later and the Gaels expanded the lead to 61-57 with less than a minute left when he connected on a 3-pointer. Colorado State had a chance to tie in the last 10 seconds but Stevens and Clifford both missed 3-poin attempts. St. Mary’s took a halftime lead on Saxen’s jumper in the lane a second ahead of the buzzer. The Gaels had led by as many as 10 points but the Rams overcame early offensive problems to put together a 16-5 burst. Clifford capped the run with a pair of free throws to put the Rams in front by a point with 25 seconds left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

St. Mary’s lived up to its stout defensive reputation, suffocating Colorado State’s offense and forcing repeated scoring droughts to deny the Rams’ comeback bids.

The Rams never could find a shooting rhythm, converting just 37% of their shots from the field.

POLL IMPLICATIONS Colorado State, which at No. 13 achieved its highest ranking ever in the AP poll, went 1-1 this week and figures to slip after its first loss of the season.

UP NEXT St. Mary’s: Visits Phoenix to play UNLV on Dec. 16 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic. Colorado State: Hosts Colorado State-Pueblo on Dec. 17.

