Pratt, Fields rally Milwaukee to 81-79 victory over UC Davis

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Erik Pratt scored 18 points and Faizon Fields made two free throws with two seconds remaining to rally Milwaukee to an 81-79 victory over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Pratt shot 7 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Panthers (4-6). Aaron Franklin added 15 points while going 7 of 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and they also had six rebounds. Markeith Browning II had 10 points and was 4 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Elijah Pepper finished with 28 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (3-5). UC Davis also got 28 points, four assists and two steals from Ty Johnson. In addition, Leo DeBruhl had eight points, four assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

