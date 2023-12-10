Cal State Fullerton takes down Sacramento State 62-60

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dominic Brewton had 23 points in Cal State Fullerton’s 62-60 win against Sacramento State on Saturday night.

Brewton also added five rebounds for the Titans (6-4). Max Jones scored eight points while going 2 of 9 from the floor and 3 for 4 from the line, and added four steals. Tory San Antonio had eight points and finished 3 of 6 from the field.

Duncan Powell led the way for the Hornets (2-7) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Sacramento State also got 11 points from Brandon Betson. In addition, Jacob Holt had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press