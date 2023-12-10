Cloudy
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Amey scores 29 to lead San Jose State past New Orleans 87-82

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. had 29 points in San Jose State’s 87-82 win over New Orleans on Saturday night.

Amey had seven rebounds for the Spartans (6-5). Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 16 points and added 10 assists. Diogo Seixas had 11 points and was 3 of 4 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line.

Jordan Johnson led the way for the Privateers (4-5) with 24 points and six assists. Jah Short added 18 points and eight rebounds for New Orleans. In addition, Jamond Vincent had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 