Pepperdine Waves play the UCSD Tritons in cross-conference contest

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (5-4) at Pepperdine Waves (4-7)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pepperdine Waves host the UCSD Tritons in out-of-conference action.

The Waves are 4-2 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Michael Ajayi averaging 8.0.

The Tritons have gone 0-2 away from home. UCSD has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (49.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is averaging 17.6 points and 10 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Bryce Pope averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 14.2 points for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

