Pepperdine Waves play the UCSD Tritons in cross-conference contest
UCSD Tritons (5-4) at Pepperdine Waves (4-7)
Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Waves -4.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Pepperdine Waves host the UCSD Tritons in out-of-conference action.
The Waves are 4-2 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Michael Ajayi averaging 8.0.
The Tritons have gone 0-2 away from home. UCSD has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.
Pepperdine’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (49.1%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is averaging 17.6 points and 10 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.
Bryce Pope averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 14.2 points for UCSD.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press