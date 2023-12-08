Clear
Ajayi, Pepperdine Waves to host Pope, UCSD Tritons

By AP News

UCSD Tritons (5-4) at Pepperdine Waves (4-7)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD heads to Pepperdine for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Waves have gone 4-2 in home games. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Michael Ajayi leads the Waves with 10.0 boards.

The Tritons are 0-2 on the road. UCSD ranks third in the Big West shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Pepperdine scores 72.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 69.7 UCSD gives up. UCSD’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Pepperdine has given up to its opponents (49.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is averaging 17.6 points and 10 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

Bryce Pope is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.9 points for the Tritons. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 14.2 points for UCSD.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

