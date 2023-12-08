Ajayi, Pepperdine Waves to host Pope, UCSD Tritons

UCSD Tritons (5-4) at Pepperdine Waves (4-7)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD heads to Pepperdine for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Waves have gone 4-2 in home games. Pepperdine is eighth in the WCC in rebounding with 30.9 rebounds. Michael Ajayi leads the Waves with 10.0 boards.

The Tritons are 0-2 on the road. UCSD ranks third in the Big West shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Pepperdine scores 72.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 69.7 UCSD gives up. UCSD’s 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Pepperdine has given up to its opponents (49.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajayi is averaging 17.6 points and 10 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Pepperdine.

Bryce Pope is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.9 points for the Tritons. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 14.2 points for UCSD.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press