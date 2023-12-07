Cloudy
Utah Tech takes down Cal Baptist 72-69

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Beon Riley had 21 points in Utah Tech’s 72-69 win against Cal Baptist on Wednesday night.

Riley added seven rebounds and three steals for the Trailblazers (5-3, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Jaylen Searles added 15 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor, and grabbed seven rebounds. Larry Olayinka was 5-of-6 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. finished with 30 points, four assists and two steals for the Lancers (6-2, 1-1). Yvan Ouedraogo added nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Cal Baptist. In addition, Brantly Stevenson had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

