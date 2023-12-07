Cloudy
CSU Fullerton secures 60-55 win over Pepperdine

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Max Jones’ 20 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Pepperdine 60-55 on Wednesday.

Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Titans (5-4). Dominic Brewton scored 19 points, shooting 8 for 17 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Beril Kabamba shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 10 points.

Houston Mallette led the way for the Waves (4-7) with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Michael Ajayi added 13 points and six rebounds for Pepperdine. In addition, Boubacar Coulibaly finished with eight points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

