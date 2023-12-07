Cloudy
Dent’s 23 lead New Mexico past UCSB 84-61

By AP News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent’s 23 points helped New Mexico defeat UCSB 84-61 on Wednesday night.

Dent also added eight assists for the Lobos (8-1). JT Toppin scored 18 points and added three blocks. Tru Washington had 17 points and went 7 of 11 from the field. The Lobos picked up their seventh straight victory.

Ajay Mitchell led the way for the Gauchos (4-3) with 22 points, five assists and two steals. UCSB also got 18 points from Yohan Traore.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

