Mostly Clear
46 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Andre guides Fresno State to 79-67 victory over Idaho State

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Eduardo Andre scored 16 points to lead Fresno State to a 79-67 victory over Idaho State on Tuesday night.

Andre made 7 of 12 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (4-4). Freshman Isaac Taveres came off the bench to sink all five of his shots and score 13. Fellow reserve Leo Colimerio pitched in with 11 points and four assists.

Brayden Parker scored 21 points to lead the Bengals (4-5). Parker made 8 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers. Kiree Huie had 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Miguel Tomley hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 