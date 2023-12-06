Andre guides Fresno State to 79-67 victory over Idaho State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Eduardo Andre scored 16 points to lead Fresno State to a 79-67 victory over Idaho State on Tuesday night.

Andre made 7 of 12 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs (4-4). Freshman Isaac Taveres came off the bench to sink all five of his shots and score 13. Fellow reserve Leo Colimerio pitched in with 11 points and four assists.

Brayden Parker scored 21 points to lead the Bengals (4-5). Parker made 8 of 14 shots with four 3-pointers. Kiree Huie had 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Miguel Tomley hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

