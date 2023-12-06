Mostly Clear
46.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Higgins’ 22 lead CSU Bakersfield past D-III Whittier 106-58

By AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins scored 22 points as CSU Bakersfield beat Division-III Whittier 106-58 on Tuesday.

Higgins added five rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Roadrunners (4-4). Jaden Alexander scored 17 points, going 7 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Corey Stephenson was 6-of-12 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Roy Kalu led the way for the Poets with 23 points. Nick Manor-Hall added 11 points and two blocks for Whittier. Kunal Bagga also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 