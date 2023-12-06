Grand Canyon knocks off No. 25 San Diego State 79-73 for its first win over ranked opponent

PHOENIX (AP) — Ray Harrison scored 23 points, Gabe McGlothian had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Grand Canyon beat No. 25 San Diego State 79-73 on Tuesday night for its first win over a ranked opponent.

GCU fans, known as the “Havocs,” camped out by the hundreds to see the Antelopes play the reigning national runner-up. San Diego State’s return to the AP Top 25 this week after a three-week hiatus only added to the rowdiness in one of college basketball’s most unique home environments, where students chant and perform coordinated dance moves during games.

The Havocs were treated to a game that started as a defensive struggle and turned into an offensive outburst to start the second half.

The Antelopes (7-1) got hot and didn’t stop until late, using a 17-4 run to take a 13-point lead with 4 1/2 minutes left. Grand Canyon kept the Aztecs at bay from there despite not hitting a field goal over the final 4:27 to win its first game in 10 tries against ranked opponents.

Tyon Grant-Foster added 18 points for the Antelopes, off to their best start since joining Division I in 2013-14.

Jaedon LeDee led San Diego State (7-2) with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Aztecs made shots early in the second half but faded during a key stretch, going more than four minutes without a field goal while the Antelopes revved up the crowd even more.

San Diego State has been one of the nation’s best defensive teams, a hard-nosed identity that took the Aztecs to last season’s national championship.

The Antelopes showed they can play a little D, too.

Grand Canyon collapsed in the lane to force difficult shots and the Aztecs missed several open 3s. San Diego State missed 13 of its first 16 shots and went scoreless over the final 2:54 of the first half.

McGlothian scored the final four points of a closing 9-0 run that put Grand Canyon up 35-28.

The teams switched gears to start the second half, trading baskets and leads until GCU went on an 17-4 run to go up 69-56.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego State: The Aztecs’ return to the AP Top 25 will be short-lived after succumbing to the Antelopes and their boisterous fans.

Grand Canyon: The Antelopes reached the NCAA Tournament in two of coach Bryce Drew’s first three seasons and appear to have the type of tenacious team to do it again. They should garner some votes for next week’s AP Top 25, at minimum.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Hosts UC Irvine on Saturday.

Grand Canyon: At Liberty on Saturday.

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer