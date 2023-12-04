Moses scores 17 as UC Riverside defeats North Dakota 68-62

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Moses scored 17 points as UC Riverside beat North Dakota 68-62 on Sunday night.

Moses had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Highlanders (4-5). Barrington Hargress shot 6 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Nate Pickens had 12 points and was 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

The Fightin’ Hawks (6-3) were led by B.J. Omot, who posted 19 points. Eli King added 13 points for North Dakota. Amar Kuljuhovic also had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press