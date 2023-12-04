Angel scores career-high 25, leads Stanford over San Diego 88-64

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Angel scored a career-high 25 points and Stanford breezed to an 88-64 victory over San Diego on Sunday night.

Angel made 9 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and all five of his free throws for the Cardinal (4-4), who snapped a three-game losing streak. The senior added eight rebounds and three assists. Michael Jones sank 4 of 11 from beyond the arc and scored 19. Spencer Jones finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Deuce Turner led the Toreros (6-3) with 12 points off the bench. Freshman Dragos Lungu and reserve Deven Dahlke both had 11 points. Wayne McKinney III pitched in with 10 points and five rebounds.

Angel had 15 points and Jones scored 11 to lead Stanford to a 43-27 lead at halftime.

Dahlke had a 3-pointer in the middle of a 7-0 to begin the second half and San Diego closed to within 43-34. Nine points was as close as the Toreros would get.

Stanford shot 53.4% from the floor and made 11 of 30 from beyond the arc. San Diego shot 40.3% and hit 6 of 21 from distance.

San Diego travels to play Utah State on Wednesday. Stanford is idle until it hosts Idaho Dec. 17.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball