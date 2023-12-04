Coastal Carolina, San Jose State hope to keep strong stretches going at the Hawaii Bowl

Coastal Carolina (7-5, Sun Belt) vs. San Jose State (7-5, Mountain West), Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Honolulu.

TOP PLAYERS

Coastal Carolina: WR Sam Pinckney, 904 yards receiving, seven touchdowns, NCAA record 57 straight games with a catch.

San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, 2,558 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers won five straight games before dropping their final two, to Army and No. 24 James Madison.

San Jose State: The Spartans started 1-5 before rallying to win their final six games to qualify for the postseason.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Coastal Carolina: First appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, fourth bowl game in school history.

San Jose State: First appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 13th bowl game in program history.

