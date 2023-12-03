Fresno State heading to familiar turf to face New Mexico State in the New Mexico Bowl

Fresno State (8-4, Mountain West) vs. New Mexico State (10-4, Conference USA), Dec. 16, 5:45 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Albuquerque, N.M.

TOP PLAYERS

Fresno State: QB Mikey Keene, 2,596 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, nine interceptions.

New Mexico State: QB Diego Pavia, 2,915 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, team-high 853 rushing yards, six touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Fresno State: Coach Jeff Tedford has temporarily stepped away from the program to focus on personal health concerns and assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper will serve as the lead coach for the game.

New Mexico State: The Aggies are appearing in a bowl for the second time in as many seasons under coach Jerry Kill and for the the second time in program history; the first was in 1959 and 1960.

LAST TIME

Fresno State won 34-17 at New Mexico State in 2019 and leads 18-1 overall.

BOWL HISTORY

Fresno State: Fourth New Mexico Bowl and 31st bowl appearance.

New Mexico State: First New Mexico Bowl and sixth bowl appearance overall. The Aggies are 4-0-1 in prior bowl games.

___

