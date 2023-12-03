No. 2 UCLA too big, strong for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Lauren Betts scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 2 UCLA in an 81-66 victory over Arkansas on Sunday.

The Bruins’ size dominated as UCLA (7-0), which ranked second in the nation in rebounding margin, outrebounded Arkansas, 56-26, and outscored the Razorbacks in the paint, 40-22. Betts, at 6-foot-7, did all of her work in the paint, making all nine of her shots and grabbing 10 rebounds.

UCLA went on a 13-0 run in the first quarter and another 17-2 run in the second, quieting things early and took a 50-33 lead into halftime. The Bruins built a lead as large as 30 in the third quarter before a 17-2 Razorbacks run in the fourth trimmed the margin.

Arkansas guard Taliah Scott, who entered leading the SEC and ranked sixth in the nation in scoring, scored her season average of 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, though she shot just 6 of 21 from the floor as Arkansas (7-2) as a team made only 33%.

Kiki Rice, Londynn Jones and Gabriela Jaquez joined Betts with double-digit scoring games. Rice and Jones each scored 12 and Jaquez notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Maryam Dauda, Saylor Poffenbarger and Makayla Daniels also scored in double figures for Arkansas with 14, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins continued to look like a national-title contender, using their size most advantageously. That will have to continue when Pac-12 play begins, as Stanford, Oregon State and Utah round out the top four in national rebounding margin.

Arkansas; NCAA Tournament hopes will come via SEC play when it begins, though the Razorbacks appear to be a bubble team in early December.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

Arkansas hosts Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press