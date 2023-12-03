Mostly Cloudy
Nevada wins 73-59 over Loyola Marymount

By AP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas’ 20 points helped Nevada defeat Loyola Marymount 73-59 on Saturday.

Lucas shot 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Wolf Pack (6-0). Nick Davidson scored 12 points, going 3 of 6 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Tre Coleman shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Wolf Pack picked up their sixth straight win.

Will Johnston led the way for the Lions (5-4) with 15 points and four assists. Dominick Harris added 13 points for Loyola Marymount. Keli Leaupepe also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

