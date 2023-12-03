Nevada wins 73-59 over Loyola Marymount

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Jarod Lucas’ 20 points helped Nevada defeat Loyola Marymount 73-59 on Saturday.

Lucas shot 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Wolf Pack (6-0). Nick Davidson scored 12 points, going 3 of 6 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Tre Coleman shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds. The Wolf Pack picked up their sixth straight win.

Will Johnston led the way for the Lions (5-4) with 15 points and four assists. Dominick Harris added 13 points for Loyola Marymount. Keli Leaupepe also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press