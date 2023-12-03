Mostly Clear
Falslev scores 19 as Utah State downs UC Irvine 79-69

By AP News

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev had 19 points in Utah State’s 79-69 victory over UC Irvine on Saturday night.

Falslev had five rebounds for the Aggies (7-1). Great Osobor scored 17 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Josh Uduje had 12 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line. The Aggies extended their winning streak to six games.

Justin Hohn led the way for the Anteaters (6-3) with 21 points. Dean Keeler added 15 points and two blocks for UC Irvine. Derin Saran also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

