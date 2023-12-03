Cloudy
Thomas scores 28, leads Northern Colorado over Cal State Northridge 75-71

By AP News

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas’ 28 points helped Northern Colorado defeat CSU Northridge 75-71 on Saturday night.

Thomas also contributed seven rebounds for the Bears (4-4). Dejour Reaves added 16 points while going 7 of 14 from the field, and they also had four steals. Brock Wisne had 14 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 4 of 9 from the free throw line.

The Matadors (5-3) were led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens, who posted 22 points and nine rebounds. CSU Northridge also got 19 points and two steals from Dionte Bostick. Keonte Jones also had 12 points, four steals and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

