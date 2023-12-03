Cloudy
55.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Williams scores 25, Montana defeats San Jose State 75-58

By AP News

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams scored 21 points as Montana beat San Jose State 75-58 on Saturday night.

Williams added nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (3-4). Te’Jon Sawyer scored 17 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the field. Josh Vazquez shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

William Humer led the Spartans (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Alvaro Cardenas Torre added nine points and five assists for San Jose State. Latrell Davis also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 