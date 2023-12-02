Cloudy
CSU Fullerton wins 64-54 against North Dakota

By AP News

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Dominic Brewton’s 19 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat North Dakota 64-54 on Friday night.

Brewton had six rebounds for the Titans (3-4). Max Jones scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 10 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Beril Kabamba was 2 of 2 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Eli King finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-2). Treysen Eaglestaff added 13 points for North Dakota. In addition, Tsotne Tsartsidze finished with 10 points. The loss snapped the Fightin’ Hawks’ six-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Sunday. CSU Fullerton hosts Stanton and North Dakota travels to play UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

