CSU Fullerton wins 64-54 against North Dakota

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Dominic Brewton’s 19 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat North Dakota 64-54 on Friday night.

Brewton had six rebounds for the Titans (3-4). Max Jones scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 10 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Beril Kabamba was 2 of 2 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Eli King finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-2). Treysen Eaglestaff added 13 points for North Dakota. In addition, Tsotne Tsartsidze finished with 10 points. The loss snapped the Fightin’ Hawks’ six-game winning streak.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Sunday. CSU Fullerton hosts Stanton and North Dakota travels to play UC Riverside.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press