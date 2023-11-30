San Diego State faces UCSD on 5-game win streak

San Diego State Aztecs (6-1) at UCSD Tritons (4-3)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Aztecs take on UCSD.

The Tritons are 4-0 on their home court. UCSD has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Aztecs have gone 0-1 away from home. San Diego State averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

UCSD’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 9.3 more points per game (80.3) than UCSD allows to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tritons. Francis Nwaokorie is averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 49.3% for UCSD.

Jaedon LeDee is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 16.4 points and 3.4 rebounds for San Diego State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press