Clear
39.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mitchell scores 30, UCSB beats Northern Arizona 70-59

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell’s 30 points led UCSB over Northern Arizona 70-59 on Wednesday.

Mitchell added five assists for the Gauchos (4-2). Josh Pierre-Louis added 12 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Matija Belic went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Jayden Jackson finished with 17 points and two steals for the Lumberjacks (2-5). Oakland Fort added 14 points for Northern Arizona. Trenton McLaughlin also recorded 12 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for UCSB is a Wednesday matchup with New Mexico on the road, and Northern Arizona hosts Pacific on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 