Patton’s 17 help San Diego take down Northern Colorado 74-72

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kevin Patton Jr. scored 17 points as San Diego beat Northern Colorado 74-72 on Wednesday.

Patton added six rebounds and four steals for the Toreros (6-2). Jimmy Oladokun Jr. scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and added 10 rebounds.

The Bears (3-4) were led in scoring by Riley Abercrombie, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Northern Colorado also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Brock Wisne. In addition, Jaron Rillie finished with 11 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Up next for San Diego is a matchup Sunday with Stanford on the road. Northern Colorado hosts CSU Northridge on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

