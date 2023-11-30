Clear
Duquesne earns 66-62 victory over UC Irvine

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrei Savrasov scored 15 points as Duquesne beat UC Irvine 66-62 on Wednesday night.

Savrasov also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Dukes (5-2). David Dixon scored 12 points while going 5 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and five blocks. Dae Dae Grant shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Justin Hohn led the way for the Anteaters (6-2) with 13 points and two steals. Andre Henry added 13 points for UC Irvine. In addition, Derin Saran had 12 points. The loss broke the Anteaters’ six-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

