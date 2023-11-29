Clear
Pepperdine beats Idaho State 77-62

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Ajayi’s 25 points helped Pepperdine defeat Idaho State 77-62 on Tuesday.

Ajayi also contributed 10 rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Waves (4-5). Jalen Pitre scored 16 points and added nine rebounds.

The Bengals (3-4,) were led by Miguel Tomley, who posted 14 points. Idaho State also got 13 points and six rebounds from Brayden Parker. Kiree Huie also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Idaho State hosts Lindenwood on Saturday.

Pepperdine travels to play Boulder, Colorado to face the Buffs on the road Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

