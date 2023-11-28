Clear
LeDee powers San Diego State over D-II’s Point Loma Nazarene 71-51

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 15 points as San Diego State beat Division II member Point Loma Nazarene 71-51 on Monday.

LeDee also added 13 rebounds for the Aztecs (6-1). Reese Waters shot 4 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Lamont Butler had 10 points and shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

Luke Smith led the way for the Sea Lions with 19 points. Zack Paulsen added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

