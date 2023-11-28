Clear
Mitchell scores 27 to lead UC Santa Barbara over Fresno State 69-65

By AP News

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell’s 27 points helped UC Santa Barbara defeat Fresno State 69-65 on Monday night.

Mitchell had seven rebounds for the Gauchos (3-2). Yohan Traore added 17 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and they also had six rebounds. Cole Anderson shot 4 of 10 from the field to finish with nine points.

Isaiah Hill led the Bulldogs (3-3) with 19 points, eight assists and three steals. Donavan Yap added 13 points for Fresno State. Leo Colimerio also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

