Powell scores 19, Sacramento State knocks off UC Davis 69-63

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Duncan Powell scored 19 points as Sacramento State beat UC Davis 69-63 on Sunday night.

Powell added six rebounds for the Hornets (2-5). Brandon Betson scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 14, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc. Akolda Mawein finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Aggies (3-2) were led in scoring by Elijah Pepper, who finished with 22 points, six rebounds and three steals. Ty Johnson added 21 points, four assists and two steals for UC Davis. In addition, Kane Milling had six points.

