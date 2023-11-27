Clear
Tsohonis scores 26, leads Long Beach State over Montana State 75-69

By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis had 26 points in Long Beach State’s 75-69 win against Montana State on Sunday night.

Tsohonis added five rebounds for the Beach (4-4). Lassina Traore added 15 points while going 7 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and they also had 13 rebounds. Messiah Thompson was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Bobcats (3-3) were led in scoring by Tyler Patterson, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Brian Goracke added 19 points for Montana State. In addition, Brandon Walker had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

