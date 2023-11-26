San Jose State beats UNLV 37-31; Mountain West ends in 3-way tie for first

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw two touchdown passes, Kairee Robinson ran for two scores and San Jose State won its fifth straight game and earned a share of the Mountain West Conference title by beating UNLV 37-31 on Saturday.

UNLV (9-3, 6-2) had already clinched a share of its first conference title, but the loss leaves the Rebels, San Jose State (7-5, 6-2) and the Boise State Broncos (7-5, 6-2) in a three-way tie for first place. Computer rankings will determine which two teams will play in the conference championship game.

San Jose State took control early, using Cordeiro’s 56-yard scoring strike to Sam Olson on the fourth play from scrimmage to grab the lead. Jacob De Jesus fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Spartans’ Jay’Vion Cole recovered the ball at the UNLV 23-yard line. That led to a 25-yard field goal by Kyler Halvorsen.

Robinson added a 25-yard touchdown run for a 17-0 lead before the Rebels scored on a 7-yard run by Jai’Den Thomas to get within 10 points after one quarter.

Halvorsen and Jose Pizano traded second-quarter field goals and the Spartans took a 20-10 lead into halftime.

Thomas scored on a 3-yard run to cut UNLV’s deficit to three early in the third quarter. Cordeiro followed a 3-yard touchdown toss to Isaac Jernagin, Halvorsen kicked his third short field goal and San Jose State took a 30-17 lead into the final quarter.

Robinson’s 40-yard touchdown run with 11:27 left to play gave the Spartans a three-score lead. UNLV answered with Thomas’ 2-yard scoring run and Jayden Maiava’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Corey Thompson Jr. to get within 37-31 with 1:27 remaining.

Cordeiro completed 19 of 26 passes for 249 yards for San Jose State. Robinson finished with 165 yards on 16 carries. Nick Nash had three receptions for 98 yards.

Maiava totaled 229 yards on 19-of-29 passing for UNLV. Vincent Davis Jr. rushed nine times for 88 yards. Ricky White caught five passes for 111 yards.

