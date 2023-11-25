New Mexico secures 90-71 win over Pepperdine in Ball Dawgs Classic finale

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Donovan Dent scored 24 points as New Mexico beat Pepperdine 90-71 on Friday night in the final game of the Ball Dawgs Classic tournament.

Dent added seven assists for the Lobos (5-1). Tru Washington scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds and five steals. Jemarl Baker Jr. had 14 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Waves (3-5) were led in scoring by Malik Moore, who finished with 18 points. Pepperdine also got 16 points and 13 rebounds from Michael Ajayi. Houston Mallette also recorded 13 points and three steals.

Up next for New Mexico is a matchup Wednesday with Louisiana Tech at home. Pepperdine hosts Idaho State on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press