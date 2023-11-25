Clear
Hohn’s 18 help UC Irvine knock off Rice 83-68

By AP News

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Justin Hohn’s 18 points helped UC Irvine defeat Rice 83-68 on Friday night.

Hohn added nine rebounds for the Anteaters (6-1). Derin Saran scored 16 points, going 7 of 12 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. Pierre Crockrell II shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Anteaters.

Travis Evee led the way for the Owls (1-5) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Rice also got 16 points from Mekhi Mason. In addition, Max Fiedler finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

