Ducas’ 23 lead Saint Mary’s over Davidson 89-55

By AP News

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas scored 23 points as Saint Mary’s beat Davidson 89-55 on Friday night.

Ducas added five assists for the Gaels (3-3). Augustas Marciulionis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Aidan Mahaney had 17 points and shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats (3-3) were led by Grant Huffman, who posted 13 points. Angelo Brizzi added 12 points and five steals for Davidson. David Skogman also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

