Cloudy
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UCSD Tritons and the Idaho Vandals meet

By AP News

Idaho Vandals (2-3) vs. UCSD Tritons (4-0)

Seattle; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons will play the Idaho Vandals at Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington.

UCSD finished 10-20 overall with a 5-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Tritons gave up 73.0 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

The Vandals are 2-3 in non-conference play. Idaho is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 