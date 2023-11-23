UCSD Tritons and the Idaho Vandals meet

Idaho Vandals (2-3) vs. UCSD Tritons (4-0)

Seattle; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UCSD Tritons will play the Idaho Vandals at Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington.

UCSD finished 10-20 overall with a 5-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Tritons gave up 73.0 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

The Vandals are 2-3 in non-conference play. Idaho is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press