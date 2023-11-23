Cloudy
Smith scores 17, Tarleton State beats CSU Bakersfield 59-40

By AP News

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jakorie Smith had 17 points in Tarleton State’s 59-40 victory over CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday night to win the San Division of the SoCal Challenge.

Smith also contributed three steals for the Texans (4-2). Kiandre Gaddy scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Emmanuel Innocenti shot 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Ugnius Jarusevicius led the Roadrunners (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. CSU Bakersfield also got nine points from Marvin McGhee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

