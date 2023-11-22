Scheierman provides early spark as No. 8 Creighton rolls past Loyola Chicago, 88-65 View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Ryan Kalkbrenner added 29 points, and eighth-ranked Creighton cruised to a 88-65 victory over Loyola Chicago on Wednesday and into the Hall of Fame Classic championship game.

Steven Ashworth added 10 points for the Bluejays (5-0), who will try for their first in-season tournament title since the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic when they play Colorado State on Thursday. The Rams beat Boston College in their semifinal.

Des Watson had 15 points to lead the Ramblers (2-3). Braden Norris finished with 14.

Scheierman opened their game with a 3-pointer from the top of the key, blew a kiss to the crowd — and kept on shooting. The veteran proceeded to hit five 3s in the first half, punctuating each with more kisses and a little trash talk, and wound up with 21 points in helping the Bluejays forge a 45-37 lead by the break.

Scheierman didn’t do it alone, though. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner added two 3s and 15 first-half points of his own.

Yet the Ramblers, who made the NCAA Tournament two years ago but fell to 10-21 last season, continued to put up a fight. They survived a 16-3 run midway through the first half, then scored the last couple of baskets to keep it close at halftime.

It didn’t stay that way, though.

Isaac Traudt and Francisco Farabello hit 3-pointers early in the second half. Kalkbrenner began to assert himself inside. And by the time Ashworth connected on consecutive 3s, Creighton had stretched its lead past 20 and could coast to the finish.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola could use sophomore Jayden Dawson finding some rhythm after missing nearly half of a promising freshman season to a hand injury. He was just 1 of 10 from the field and scored three points against the Bluejays.

Creighton has enough depth that it can handle one of its stars having a sluggish shooting performance. Trey Alexander, who led them at 21 points per game, managed just eight on 3-for-13 shooting Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Loyola Chicago will play the Eagles in the third-place game Thursday.

Creighton will play the Rams for the championship.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer