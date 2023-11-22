Cloudy
Louisiana defeats Long Beach State 92-82

By AP News

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Kentrell Garnett and Blake Butler scored 20 points as Louisiana beat Long Beach State 92-82 on Wednesday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Garnett shot 8 for 16, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-2). Butler was 8 of 13 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Joe Charles was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Aboubacar Traore finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Beach (3-4). Lassina Traore added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Long Beach State. In addition, Marcus Tsohonis had 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

