Saran puts up 16 as UC Irvine beats Pepperdine 76-60

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derin Saran’s 16 points helped UC Irvine defeat Pepperdine 76-60 on Tuesday night.

Saran added eight rebounds for the Anteaters (4-1). Andre Henry scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Justin Hohn shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Michael Ajayi led the way for the Waves (3-3) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Cord Stansberry added 12 points for Pepperdine. In addition, Houston Mallette finished with 10 points and two steals.

