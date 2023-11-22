Cloudy
48 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Saran puts up 16 as UC Irvine beats Pepperdine 76-60

By AP News

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Derin Saran’s 16 points helped UC Irvine defeat Pepperdine 76-60 on Tuesday night.

Saran added eight rebounds for the Anteaters (4-1). Andre Henry scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Justin Hohn shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Michael Ajayi led the way for the Waves (3-3) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Cord Stansberry added 12 points for Pepperdine. In addition, Houston Mallette finished with 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 