Cloudy
48 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UC Riverside wins 74-68 over Green Bay

By AP News

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Isaiah Moses had 22 points in UC Riverside’s 74-68 win over Green Bay on Tuesday night.

Moses also contributed six assists for the Highlanders (2-3). Vladimer Salaridze scored 14 points, going 7 of 9 from the field. Barrington Hargress shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Noah Reynolds led the Phoenix (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight assists. Rich Byhre added 14 points for Green Bay. David Douglas Jr. also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 