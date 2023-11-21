Clear
Jones scores 19 in Long Beach State’s 80-76 win over Iona

By AP News

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jadon Jones scored 19 points as Long Beach State beat Iona 80-76 on Tuesday.

Jones added three steals for the Beach (3-3). Messiah Thompson added 14 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had three steals. Lassina Traore shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Idan Tretout led the way for the Gaels (1-3) with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Jean Aranguren added 16 points for Iona. In addition, Greg Gordon had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

