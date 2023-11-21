Clear
47.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McKinney scores 16 in San Diego’s 67-59 win over Navy

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wayne McKinney III scored 16 points as San Diego beat Navy 67-59 on Monday night.

McKinney also had three steals for the Toreros (4-1). Jimmy Oladokun Jr. added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and they also had five rebounds and three blocks. Deuce Turner shot 5 for 13 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Mike Woods finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Midshipmen (0-4). Austin Benigni added 14 points, five assists and two steals for Navy. Donovan Draper also recorded nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 