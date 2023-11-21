Clear
Marshall’s double-double powers Santa Clara past Mississippi Valley State 81-39

By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Santa Clara cruised past Mississippi Valley State 81-39 on Monday night.

Johnny O’Neil scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Broncos (5-0). Christoph Tilly finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Donovan Sanders finished with 15 points for the Delta Devils (0-5). Walter Hamilton added five points for Mississippi Valley State. Rayquan Brown also put up four points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

