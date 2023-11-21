Clear
Tarleton State wins 66-59 against Austin Peay

By AP News

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Jakorie Smith had 28 points in Tarleton State’s 66-59 win against Austin Peay in the SoCal Challenge on Monday night.

Smith added seven rebounds for the Texans (3-2). Lue Williams scored 15 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Kiandre Gaddy shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Governors (2-3) were led in scoring by Demarcus Sharp, who finished with 17 points and six assists. Ja’Monta Black added 16 points and seven rebounds for Austin Peay. In addition, Sai Witt finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

