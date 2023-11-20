Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis says leg injury will end his season with No. 5 Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis says the severe leg injury he sustained on Saturday will end his season.

Travis’ left leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field late in the first quarter following a run up the middle of the 58-13 win over North Alabama. He posted updates on Sunday from his Instagram account, including some showing Seminoles teammates around him in the hospital room.

In a statement released Monday by the program, Travis says while the injury “marks the end of my Seminole playing career, the great memories created here at FSU will never fade. … The journey this team set out on is not over yet as all of our goals still lie just ahead.”

The No. 5 Seminoles (11-0, No. 4 CFP) will face Florida (5-6) on Saturday. FSU will turn to Tate Rodemaker at quarterback, with freshman Brock Glenn as the likely backup.

Specific details about Travis’ injury or possible surgery have not been announced by Travis or Florida State. Coach Mike Norvell will hold his weekly press conference later Monday.

Travis finished his FSU career with 8,715 passing yards — second in program history — with 66 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He is the program’s all-time leader in offensive yards (10,676) and is among the top five on FSU’s all-time stats in most major categories, from completions to touchdown passes and wins by a quarterback.

By BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press