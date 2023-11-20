Clear
McKnight scores 14, Xavier beats Saint Mary’s (CA) 66-49 at the Continental Tire Main Event

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 14 points as Xavier beat Saint Mary’s (CA) 66-49 on Sunday night at the Continental Tire Main Event.

McKnight added five rebounds for the Musketeers (3-2). Quincy Olivari added 12 points while going 4 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the foul line, and he also had five rebounds. Desmond Claude was 5-of-9 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Gaels (2-3) were led by Augustas Marciulionis, who recorded 14 points and eight rebounds. Joshua Jefferson added 13 points and seven rebounds for Saint Mary’s. In addition, Aidan Mahaney had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

