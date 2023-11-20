Blue scores 22, St. Thomas beats Portland State 76-70 at The Lancer Joust

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — (AP) — Kendall Blue had 22 points in St. Thomas’ 76-70 win over Portland State on Sunday night at The Lancer Joust.

Blue was 7-of-9 shooting (6 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Tommies (3-3). Drake Dobbs scored 17 points, going 7 of 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Carter Bjerke finished 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Vikings (5-1) were led by Jorell Saterfield, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Kaelen Allen added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Portland State. In addition, Bobby Harvey finished with 11 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Vikings.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press